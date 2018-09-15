Concerned MIKE SONKO now reinstates suspended doctors and nurses as his expose on Pumwani Maternity continues to draw rage

Friday September 21, 2018 - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has reinstated all doctors and three nurses who were suspended during former Governor Evans Kidero’s regime.





This is after his expose on Pumwani Hospital, where he exposed dead bodies of infants wrapped in polythene bags at the facility, attracted a huge backlash with the Nairobi MCAs vowing to impeach him next week due to his poor leadership style which is hallmarked by populist decisions.





According to Governor Sonko, the three nurses were sent home in 2015 for allegedly inciting their colleagues to go on strike.





“Comprehensive investigations have found that the three, Eunice Thaara Ngari, Magdalene Wambui Ngari and George Maroa Gibore, were not involved in any wrongdoing,” reads part of a statement issued by the Director of Communication at the Governor’s Office, Elkana Jacob.





The Nairobi Governor has formed a 13-member task force to investigate the management and financial crisis at Pumwani Maternity Hospital.



