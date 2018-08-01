Co-operative Bank Jobs in Kenya

Co-operative Bank Kenya

Employee Relations Advisor

We are seeking to strengthen our HR support to the business by recruiting a highly motivated individual for the position of Employee Relations Advisor.

This is a stretching role and requires a self-directed professional with ambition to grow, develop their career and most importantly passionate about people.

Reporting to the Head, Employee Relations & Staff Welfare, this position handles employee engagement, organization climate, disciplinary matters, employee wellness and implementing staff recognition programs.

This is a critical role and provides an exciting opportunity to be part of developing and executing People Agenda interventions that support delivery of business objectives.

The Role

Specifically, the successful jobholder will be required to:

· Facilitate through liaison with line managers, increased awareness and consistency of implementation of employee policies and procedures in the Bank.

· Review and provide input into the resolution and remediation actions of disciplinary matters in consultation with the team leader and the Director HRD.

· Involvement in Industrial Relations with regard to investigations and resolution of all queries raised by the Union or Line Managers on staff matters.

· Implementation of employee engagement initiatives in consultation with the HR Business Partners and the business.

· Implementation of the Employee Wellness program for corporate wellness for increased employee productivity in the Bank.

· Act as an advisor to the various stakeholders on employment legislation, union matters and all matters pertaining to employee relations.

· Under the guidance of the Head- Employee Relations and Staff Welfare, maintain relationships with internal/external stakeholders/customers, Kenya Bankers Association, FKE, Union and Functional Heads.

· Support the Head of the department for any litigation matters by liaising with the internal Legal department for technical legal advice, collating appropriate case documentation and evidence amongst other related duties

· Formulate input to the Employee Relations and Employee Wellness strategy.

Skills, Competencies and Experience

The successful candidate will be required to have the following skills and competencies:

· At least a university degree in HR, Law or equivalent from a recognized university with 2-3 years of demonstrable HR experience in a busy environment.

· Ability to contribute to team success by having a positive attitude to work and working with integrity.

· Working under pressure and with little supervision and hence the need to be self-driven and motivated.

· High level of tact and diplomacy and the ability to use appropriate styles and methods of communication to ensure a professional yet personal customer service; excellent spoken and written English.

· Sound understanding of HR policies and procedures and a good understanding and knowledge of Labour and Employment legislation.

· Ability to handle sensitive and confidential information in a discreet and professional manner.

· Ability to build effective working relationships with others – at all levels of the organization.

· Proven ability to remain calm, focused and organized and to deliver results on time when under pressure and with rapidly changing circumstances.

· Leads from the front, Delivers and owns results, Values and respects others, Drives innovation, Fosters Communication & Inspires trust and integrity Customer Centric.

How to Apply

If you are confident that you fit the role and person profile and you are keen to add value to your career then please forward your application enclosing detailed Curriculum Vitae to jobs@co-opbank.co.ke indicating the job reference number ERA/HRD/2018 by 24th September, 2018.





Co-op Trust Investment Services Limited (CISL)

Property Investment Manager

Are you ready to transform your career with an employer who promotes individual excellence and mutual respect in a team-driven and high performance culture?

Are you keen to scale new heights and redefine success whilst creating value for your leadership brand?

The Co-operative Bank of Kenya, “The Kingdom Bank” is the place for those looking to new horizons and exciting opportunities.

If you have ambition, energy and drive – then we have room.

Co-op Trust Investment Services Limited (CISL) is a fully owned subsidiary of The Co-operative Bank Group involved in the management of investments on behalf of institutional and individual investors such as Insurance companies, pension funds and other entities.

Reporting to the Managing Director – Co-op Trust Investment Services Limited, The role holder will be responsible for originating, structuring and maintenance of property investment proposals and deal pipeline and presentation of the same to suitable client property investments within the context of entire portfolio and statutory constraints.

In addition the role holder will be charged with responsibility of supporting the CISL investment team in optimisation of investment returns across the sphere of investible asset classses.

The Role

Specifically, the successful jobholder will be required to:

· Actively lead engagements with clients in their property investment activities and maximise returns for real estate assets under management through the analysis of property efficiencies and identifying opportunities for improved performance.

· Work closely with various property service providers and consultants to provide direction and oversight of business plans and asset strategies for the properties. Negotiate third party contracts.

· Create and maintain appropriate property performance evaluation metrics and reports as well as evaluating the suitability of existing and proposed client property investments.

· Provide pre-acquisition input in the due diligence process including review of financial and operating assumptions; model full life cycle financial analysis for each asset from acquisition to disposal; and manage the integration of assets post acquisition.

· Lead and drive engagements with relevant regulators and real estate professionals for purposes of product design, development and compliance.

· Assist in development annual budgets in respect to rentals and services for CISL Clients.

· Ensure that all risk management requirements within your remit are addressed and where necessary escalated through the available defined channels

· Research and give viable proposals to changes in respect to space utilization new ways of service contracting, maintenance of premises, fittings etc. in order to meet present and future requirements within agreed timescales for further discussion with MD CISL / respective client Boards.

Desired Skills and Experience

The successful candidate will be required to have the following skills and competencies:

· Bachelor’s degree in Land Economics, Architecture, Building Economics, Geomantic Engineering or Real Estate with at least five years working experience in general property management.

· Professional Certification – Certified Financial Analyst or CPA will be an added advantage.

· Understanding of marketing and customer service principles coupled with knowledge on financial and accounting principles.

· Personal organization and thoroughness coupled with the ability to work under minimum supervision with good Judgment and decision making skills.

· Pro-active in problem solving coupled with the ability to work under own initiative.

· Good attention to detail, an ability to see the bigger picture and a head for figures, margins, budgets, and revenue

· Demonstrated ability to negotiate, develop and leverage mutually beneficial relationships.

How to Apply

If you are confident that you fit the role and person profile and you are keen to add value to your career then please forward your application letter enclosing detailed Curriculum Vitae to jobs@co-opbank.co.ke indicating the job reference number PIM/CEO/2018 by 24th September, 2018.