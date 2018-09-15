Clerk Job in Kenya

ICRC

Employment Opportunity: Airport Clerk – Dispatch Warehouse

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is an impartial, neutral and independent organisation with the exclusively humanitarian mission to protect the lives and dignity of victims of war and internal violence and to provide them with assistance.

It also endeavours to prevent suffering by promoting and strengthening International Humanitarian Law and universal humanitarian principles.

The ICRC Logistic Support Centre in Nairobi (Industrial Area) is seeking an experienced & highly motivated individual to fill the position of an Airport Clerk.

Responsibilities:

· Liaise with Supply Chain Administrator and Import/Export department in regard to cargo received at Dispatch;

· Check and verify goods received comply with ICRC quality requirements;

· Physically load packages and prepare Waybills;

· Deliver cargo to the Airport handling agents and ensure all documents are signed;

· Handling of all Airport Dispatch operations for commercial and Red flights:

· Create and approve loads in JDE attaching all shipments per load plan:

· Handling of dangerous goods (DGR) in dispatch warehouse and offload at JKIA ensuring proper labelling and markings;

· Ensure proper filling of all documents related to cargo;

· Participates in all Inventory Counts and reconciliation under dispatch warehouse;

Minimum Requirements:

· Certificate in stores management/clearing and forwarding or its equivalent:

· At least 2 years relevant experience in a similar field;

· Knowledge of Airport operations is an asset;

· Excellent Computer skills;

The Profile:

· Good team player,

· Good organizational skills,

· Flexible and able to work under pressure.

· Good communication skills.

· Honest.

How to Apply

Interested persons with the required background and experience are invited to submit their application to Human Resources Office on the address or e-mail below, on or before 05th October, 2018.

Please include a cover letter, detailed curriculum vitae, copies of certificates, current and expected remuneration and contact details of three referees.

Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

International Committee of the Red Cross, Logistics Support Centre,

P.O. Box 34071, Nairobi, 001 00(GPO), Kenya

E-Mail: lon_hr_services@icrc.org