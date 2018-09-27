Classic 105’s MAINA KAGENI shares a loved up photo with a sexy lady and tongues are wagging-Harusi Tunayo! (PHOTO)

photo 4_zpswcp9fzvj.jpg

Thursday, September 27, 2018- Veteran Radio Presenter, Maina Kageni, has left tongues wagging after he shared a loved up photo with a lady.

For a long time, the 44-year old’s sexuality has been questioned with many Kenyans convinced that he’s gay due to his feminine characteristics.

However, it appears the celebrated media personality is as straight as an arrow and has found himself a lady he’s ready to settle down with.

This is after Maina shared a photo of himself and the lucky woman wearing matching shoes and captioned the photo: “S/he shoe game on fleek!!!!!”


His followers were quick to congratulate him for finally taking the big step and we have sampled some comments below.

photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

