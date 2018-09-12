City socialite BRIDGET ACHIENG pregnant after being misused by SPONSORS (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, September 12, 2018-City socialite, Bridget Achieng, is expectant after quitting high end prostitution.

The well endowed socialite from the lake-side city  recently revealed the crazy things she was forced to do when she was sleeping with sponsors for money including sucking their toes.

Achieng seems to be in a serious relationship with an unidentified man who has impregnated her.

She shared photos of her scan on Instagram and informed her fans she is pregnant for the first time.

Congratulations to her.

Here are the photos.

