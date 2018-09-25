Citizen TV’s YVONNE OKWARA’s classy response to a fan who asked when she is giving birth.

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - Citizen TV news anchor, Yvonne Okwara, has been married for close to four years but she is yet to be blessed with the fruit of the womb.





The sultry news anchor married one Andrew Matole, who is 16 years older than her in a lavish wedding ceremony in December 2014 and their marriage has come under intense scrutiny.





While she has hitherto revealed that she’s not under pressure to have kids, a social media user asked when she intends to start a family and she didn’t take it lightly.





It all started when Yvonne shared a photo of the mother of slain Rongo University Student, Sharon Otieno, weeping in court during the start of the case where Migori Governor Okoth Obado was charged for the gruesome murder.





A tweep with the handle @Thomjoel posed the inappropriate question to the seasoned journalist insinuating that she can’t have her own kids because she married an old guy.





