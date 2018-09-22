Citizen TV’s YVONNE OKWARA has been hitting the gym and her efforts are clearly paying off (PHOTOs)

Saturday, September 22, 2018 - The sultry screen siren recently started working out in the gym and her efforts are clearly paying off.

She took to her Instagram page to show off her lean body and mentioned benefits of working out.

She went on to reveal that though she feels great, there are parts of her body that she’s insecure about.

She wrote:

I still have insecurities about some parts of my body, like my abs, but I am getting there, one workout at a time! 💪

“I’m working on this body that God gave me, my body is His temple.

So I watch what I put into it.

I watch what I eat, I watch what I feed my mind and my soul too.

I have laughed, sweated and panted  and had some deep conversations here.

I always leave feeling vibrant and…

