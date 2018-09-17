Citizen TV’s Willis RABURU tried to show off and ended up embarrassing himself badly (WATCH)

Tuesday, September 18, 2018-

Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu pulled an amateur stunt on a quad bike while

filming for his morning ‘Day Break’ show and ended in a ditch.





The burly tv presenter was captured in a high-speed ride on a quad bike that saw him topple over while negotiating a sharp corner.





This was reckless for the big guy as he didn’t even bother to wear any protective gear.





However, he escaped unscathed.





Sharing the video on Instagram, he captioned it:





“Effects za kujichocha ilinifikisha hapa!!!… wait for it…Hello Monday!”





His followers though were not kind as they trolled him over the stunt gone wrong.





One IG use tagged Willis Raburu’s wife, Marya Prude and asked: “how do you do it? how are you strong through this?”





While his co-host Joey Muthengi wrote: ““This is what happens when you go on location without me”





Watch the video below.



