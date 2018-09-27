Citizen TV’s Victoria Rubadiri reveals the qualities she looks for in a man and her dating life.

Thursday, September 27, 2018- Citizen TV news anchor, Victoria Rubadiri, is among few media personalities in Kenya who have managed to keep their private life under wraps.





The mellow-voiced journalist has given her fans a sneak peek into her love life and the qualities she looks for in a man.





Rubadiri, who recently moved from NTV to Citizen, has revealed that she is currently concentrating on her career but is open to settling down if the right guy comes long in the future.





Speaking during an interview with a local magazine, Rubadiri said:





“I’m currently at a place where I’m just so taken by my career. Especially with the move (to Citizen) I’m just embracing it all and appreciating everything about it,”





“Even though I’m appreciative of my career and everything it has to offer, I’m not saying that dating is completely out. I would eventually love to settle down and have someone to walk this life journey with, but that’s not the major goal for me right now,”





On the qualities she looks for a man and what she can’t stand, she said:

“I don’t like liars. I hate pathological liars…I can’t stand people who lie for no particular reason.

“I’d rather you just tell me the truth, even if it stings, I’ll find ways to deal with it, then we can move on. But finding out that someone lied to me when they didn’t really have to ticks me off. It really does. That’s such a huge character flaw for me,”





Victoria is a proud single mother of a 13-year old daughter called Neema.



