Citizen TV’s VICTORIA RUBADIRI pays glowing tribute to her late famous BABU - I will continue to carry your name with pride.

Sunday, September 16, 2018 - Citizen TV news anchor, Victoria Rubadiri, is mourning the death of her grandfather, Prof. David Rubadiri, who died on Saturday after a long illness.





The late Prof. Rubadiri, a former Vice Chancellor of Malawi University and renowned poet and playwright lived to the ripe age of 88 years.





In her glowing tribute, Victoria highlighted his late grandfather’s legacy saying she will continue to carry the Rubadiri name with pride.





She wrote on twitter:





“ This literary giant now rests. Prof. David Rubadiri breathed his last today, but his words continue to inspire so many across this great continent.





“His legacy is one I could never live up to. The name he gave me is one I will continue to carry with pride. Rest in peace Babu ,”





Some of the late Prof. Rubadiri’s memorable literary works include Poems from East Africa and Stanley Meets Mutesa.



