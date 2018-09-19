Citizen TV’s Lilian Muli flaunts her sexy curves days after giving birth to her second child (PHOTO)

Wednesday, September 19, 2018- Citizen TV news anchor, Lilian Muli, has not taken long to get her sexy back after giving birth to her second child a few weeks ago.





It appears she has been hitting the gym to get rid of the baby fat if this photo she shared on Instagram is anything to go by.





From the photo, the sexy screen siren was dressed in all black and posed in front of a car with the caption: “Black on Black”





Lilian’s pregnancy was highly documented on social media and on TV but she has kept her new bundle of joy, baby Liam, away from cameras.





Check out the photo below.

