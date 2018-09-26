Citizen TV’s JACQUE MARIBE’s fiancé used fake ID to access MONICA’s apartment to commit the murder- Guard speaks.

Wednesday,  September 26, 2018-Citizen TV’s Jacque Maribe’s fiancé Joseph Irungu alias , Jowi, has been detained over the murder of Monicah Kimani, a 28 year old lady who was killed in cold blood at her apartment in Kilimani.

Detectives probing the murder found out that Jowi was in  constant communication with Monicah before she was murdered.

Guards at Lamuria Garden apartments in Kilimani where Monicah used to stay told detectives that Jowi accessed her apartment using a fake identity card.

He drove in and out of the compound using a fake identity card bearing the name, Dominic.

Jowi left Monicah’s apartment at 2AM the night she was killed.

A neighbor of the late Monicah positively identified Jowi during a police parade as the man he saw leave her house at 2AM the night she was killed.

Detectives  also found out that Jowi was in Monica’s house the day she was killed after tracing his movement.

. “His call logs showed he was at the apartment. His car was also spotted there” An officer probing the murder said.

