Citizen TV’s JACQUE MARIBE questioned by detectives over the brutal murder of a LADY in Kilimani, things are getting hot.

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - Citizen TV’s news anchor, Jacque Maribe, has been questioned by detectives investigating the brutal death of a 28 year old lady who was killed in cold blood at her apartment in Kilimani and her throat slit.





Jacque’s fiancé, Jowi, is being treated as the main suspect in the gruesome murder of the young lady.





Jacque Maribe was questioned after she admitted that she took Jowi to hospital on Friday last week, a day after Monica was brutally murdered, where he was treated for a gunshot wound.





Jowi gave police contradicting statements on how he sustained the gunshot wound.





He claims that he was shot by strange men after he dropped Jacque Maribe at her apartment but police say there was no shooting that was reported on the day Jowi claims he was shot and no spent cartridge was found at the scene of crime.





Guards at the apartment where Jacque Maribe stays also confirmed that there was no shooting outside the apartment where Jowi claims strange men shot him.





Detectives also found out that Jowi drove the late Monica to her apartment in Kilimani the day she was murdered and accessed her house.





His phone signal was located at Monica’s apartment, the scene of crime, and there was constant communication between him and the deceased the day she was killed.





A neighbor of the late Monica told detectives that he saw a man dressed in a Kanzu leave the deceased’s house the night she was brutally murdered.





Coincidentally, Jowi was dressed in a kanzu the day Monica was killed and the witness positively identified him today morning during a police parade.





Monica was killed last week and her body dumped in a bathtub.





Police say she struggled with the person who killed her and perhaps that’s how Jowi, who is a licensed gun holder, sustained a gun shot wound.



