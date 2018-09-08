CID arrest these two KIKUYUS who kidnapped a man, poured acid on his face and chopped off his private parts(PHOTOs).

Saturday, September 8, 2018-

Detectives from Criminal Investigation Department arrested 2 suspects who kidnapped a man and tortured him.





The two suspects, Mr Joshua Ngugi and Ms Jane Wanjiku, kidnapped Paul in Kinoo, poured acid on his face and chopped off his private parts.





The victim is fighting for his life at Kenya National Hospital.





The two were arrested in Mombasa while attending interviews for hotel jobs.





Here's a statement from DCI on their arrest.
























