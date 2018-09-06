CHINA issues statement on Chinese businessman caught on tape calling UHURU and Kenyans ‘Monkeys’

Thursday, September 06, 2018 - The Chinese Embassy has spoken out on the racist remarks made by one of his citizens who works in Kenya.





The Chinese businessman by the name Liu Jiaqi was caught on camera calling Kenyans Monkeys including President Uhuru.





He also bragged that there is nothing poor, black and smelly Kenyans can do to him.





However, he has since been arrested and will be deported after the video went viral on social media.





The Chinese Embassy, via a short statement to the media, has distanced itself from the offensive remarks by the Chinese citizen facing deportation from Kenya saying his views were personal.