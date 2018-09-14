CHILOBA defends his assistant after he was caught stealing files from IEBC offices together with AGATHA WAHOME - I had requested files

Friday September 14, 2018 - Suspended Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission CEO, Ezra Chiloba, has defended his Personal Assistant who was arrested for allegedly sneaking out procurement files from the commission's offices.





Abednego Ominde and Finance Director Agatha Wahome were arrested at the Anniversary Towers basement parking on grounds that they were sneaking out 14 files.





The two were arrested on Thursday by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department





However, in a fast rejoinder, Chiloba defended the two saying the officers were preparing the documents ahead of his return from his five-month suspension which ends this Friday.





"I am made to understand that the officer was going to run copies of the relevant documents in preparation for my return to work on September 14, 2018," Chiloba said.





The CEO said he personally requested the files so that he can prepare adequately for his return.





“I personally requested copies of the relevant documents to be ready on my return to work," he said adding that the officers should not be victimised for doing their job.



