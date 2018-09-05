Chilling details how Governor OKOTH OBADO hired goons to murder his pregnant Rongo University girlfriend, SHARON OTIENO.

Wednesday, September 05, 2018 - Sharon Otieno, a student at Rongo University, who was abducted alongside a Nation journalist, Barrack Oduor, was found dead this morning.

Sharon’s body’s was found in Kodera Forest in Oyugis.





Sharon was having sex with Migori Governor Okoth Obado and she was seven months pregnant.





Obado refused to take responsibility and when she threatened to expose him, Obado tasked his PA Michael Oyamo to ‘take care of her’





Obado’s PA Michael Oyamo has since been arrested for the shocking incident.





Nation journalist, Barrack Oduor, was investigating the story of love gone sour between the Governor and Sharon when he was abducted but jumped off a moving car sustaining injuries.





And just like that, a young girl pursuing Medical Records and Information studies at Rongo University has been murdered.





While some Kenyans feel that she got served for chasing sponsors instead of focusing on her studies, such cold blood murders cannot be justified.





All eyes are on the revamped Directorate of Criminal Investigations under Kinoti to get to…



