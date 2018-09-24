Check out this throw-back PHOTO of DPP NORDIN HAJI when he was singing ‘MOI JUU’ (LOOK)

Monday, September 24, 2018 - This throwback photo of Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Mohamed Haji, has left tongues wagging.





From the photo, a younger Noordin had tagged along his father, Yusuf Haji, who is a former Minister and long-serving politician, late former Vice President Prof. George Saitoti and former MP Farah Maalim, at a function at Ijara Constituency.





It looks like it was a campaign rally for Moi as the T-shirts they wore had a photo of the former President and the words ‘Moi Juu’





Before he was appointed by President Uhuru to replace Keriako Tobiko, Noordin was a senior NIS officer.





See the photo below.