Check out this leaked message from SHARON OTIENO to a friend revealing how she was planning to extort OKOTH OBADO.

Wednesday, September 5, 2018 - Sharon Otieno, a 2nd year student at Rongo University, was kidnapped, killed and her body dumped in a forest after she started blackmailing Migori Governor, Okoth Obado.





Sharon has been having an affair with Obado which flopped after she became pregnant and the Governor denied the pregnancy.





Before her painful death, she was planning to expose Obado to the media.





A leaked conversation between Sharon and a friend revealing how she was planning to blackmail the Governor with the pregnancy has emerged.





She wanted a house in Lavington and County tenders or else expose the Governor to the public for impregnating and dumping her.





Check out this message.