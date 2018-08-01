Check out this crazy performance from the Kansoul, the guy in red blazer nearly had SEX with the LADY on stage (VIDEO).

, , , , , 05:22

Tuesday, September 4, 2018 - The famous Kansoul group which consists of Mejja, Madtraxx and Kidkora is known for energetic and crazy performances.

There is a lot of twerking and booty grinding during Kansoul’s performances.

They recently had a crazy performance where fans nearly had sex on stage.

Just look at the guy in red blazer in this video, WAH!!!!

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Today’s free tips on 7 football matches where you can make over sh 5,000 from just a sh300 stake.

Tuesday, September 04, 2018 -  We have selected seven matches played today world over where you can make good money. Every day we do...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno