Check out this crazy performance from the Kansoul, the guy in red blazer nearly had SEX with the LADY on stage (VIDEO).
- The famous Kansoul group which consists of Mejja, Madtraxx and Kidkora is known for energetic and crazy performances.
There is a lot of twerking and booty grinding during Kansoul’s performances.
They recently had a crazy performance where fans nearly had sex on stage.
Just look at the guy in red blazer in this video, WAH!!!!
