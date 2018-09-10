Check out these PHOTOs of the Indian LADY crowned Miss World Kenya 2018 - Did she deserve it? (PHOTOs)

Monday, September 10, 2018 - The finals of the 2018 Miss Kenya beauty pageant were held over the weekend with Finali Galaiya taking the crown.





Finali, who was Miss India Worldwide Kenya 2016, takes over from Magline Jeruto who was the 2017 crown bearer.





Finali will now represent Kenya in Miss World 2018 contest to be held in China later this year.





Magline Jeruto made to the top five last year, only the second Kenyan beauty to achieve that feat.





Well, besides being beautiful, Magline is a TV presenter.





Check out her photos in the next page.... Do you think she fits the bill?




