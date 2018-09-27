Check out Size 8’s sweet message to her hubby DJ MO on 5th Wedding Anniversary-Mapenzi Tu!

Thursday, September 27, 2018- Celebrity couple Linet Munyali better known as Size 8 and Samuel Muraya aka DJ Mo, are celebrating five years in marriage.





This is such a huge milestones in today’s standards where marriages end even before they start in earnest.





Size 8 has taken to social media to celebrate her husband with an awe-inspiring message.





She wrote: “Wow, what can I say to you father Lord but publicly praise you thank you glorify your holy name for such blessings in my life am celebrating 5 years of marriage just because of you.





“It is not the work of flesh but by your excess love through your son Jesus Christ and your mighty power I’ve such amazing memories. I can testify of such a miracle. To you oh Lord be all the glory. Thank you for blessing me with the best husband heaven can produce for me @djmokenya .





“May this our marriage be your instrument to encourage others who have lost hope in marriage that you are still able to perform miracles and that they should believe against all that you can rescue their marriages……….To you my husband @djmokenya I soooo love you and thank you for loving me back,” wrote Size 8.





Recently, the Mateke singer revealed how she was trolled for marrying “an ordinary deejay”.

“When I started this marriage journey with my husband, many people told me, ‘How can a star like me, just get married to an ordinary deejay? Some made jokes that other ladies are getting cars as gifts from their husbands but I got a mixtape. Well, this guy who was called an ordinary deejay is doing exploits now in Christ Jesus.





“This is to show you God can use anyone and raise anyone just have faith and Trust God. And I know God is not yet finished with him, he is about to do even more through him. To every deejay out here, God is able to do exceedingly abundantly above your imagination.





And to everyone else don’t let anybody discourage you,” said Size 8.



