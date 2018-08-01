Check out our free tips on 11 football matches played today where you can make over Sh10,000 from just Sh300.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Lifestyle, News, Politics, Sponsored, Sports 04:27
Friday, September 14, 2018 - After the much frowned upon international break, all the major leagues in the world resume today and it’s a great opportunity to make good money.
We have selected 11 matches played today where you can make as much as SH10,000 from just a Sh300 stake.
Go here>>>
If you have not noticed, our tips have over 90% success rate.
Just divide the games into multi-bets of at least three matches and you will be smiling when the final whistle goes off in most of these matches today.
Go here>>>
Check out the tips below.
SE2 (20:00) HALMSTAD v VARBERGS -1
TR1 (20:00) GALATASARAY v KASIMPASA -1
FR2 (21:00) AJACCIO v PARIS FC -1X and UNDER 2.5
Go here>>>
FR2 (21:00) BREST v AJACCIO FCO -1
FR2 (21:00) TROYES v NIORT -1
BE1 (21:30) CLUB BRUGGE v LOKEREN -1 and OVER 2.5
DE1 (21:30) BORUSSIA DORTMUND v EINTRACHT FR -1 and OVER 2.5
FR1 (21:45) PARIS SG v SAINT ETIENNE -1 and OVER 2.5
Go here>>>
IE1 (21:45) WATERFORD v BRAY -1
PT1 (22:30) PORTO v CHAVES -1 and OVER 2.5
AR1 (22:30) ESTUDIANTES v ALDOSIVI -1
Good Luck and get this 100% BONUS