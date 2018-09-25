Check out Ngong SGR tunnel, the Chinese have used their language and signs all over, UHURU/ RUTO sold Kenya (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - Kenyans have been raising alarms over the influx of the Chinese in the Country.

They have been flooding the Country and exploiting us like slaves.

If you look at the newly constructed 4.5 KM Ngong SGR tunnel, the Chinese language and signs are all over the tunnel.

There’s no single trace of Kenyan language or sign in this tunnel.

Check out these photos.



