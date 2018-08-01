Check out how you could easily make Sh8,000 with just Sh200 from this 8 football matches played today.

, , , , , , , , 03:12


Tuesday, September 11, 2018 - Several football matches are lined up today world over - from international friendlies to the UEFA Nations League.

We have selected 8 matches with awesome odds where you can make as much as Sh8,000 from just sh200 stake. Go here>>>

Our tips have an over 90% success rate and if you place the games in two separate multi-bets not exceeding three games you will make good cash here.

Check out the tips below.

IF (13:00) Japan v Costa Rica -1 Go here>>>

IF (15:00) Kenya v Malawi-1

EUN (21:45) Iceland v Belgium -2 and over 2.5

EUN (21:45) Spain v Croatia -1 and over 2.5

EUN (21:45) Bosnia and Herzegovina v Austria -1 Go here>>>

EUN (21:45) Finland v Estonia -1

IF (22:00) England v Switzerland – 1 and GG

ES (19:45) Malaga v Almmeria -1

God Luck and get this 100% BONUS 
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Check out how you could easily make Sh8,000 with just Sh200 from this 8 football matches played today.

Tuesday, September 11, 2018 -  Several football matches are lined up today world over - from international friendlies to the UEFA Nations ...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno