Check our tips on 10 football matches played today with over 90% success rate-Make good money here.

, , , , , 06:07

photo 1_zpsw8nbkrqw.jpg
Sunday, September 30, 2018- Every day we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by selecting several football matches world over and their likely outcome.

Our tips have over 90% success rate if you have not noticed and from today’s selected matches, you can make over sh 7000 from just Sh 200 stake. Go here>> 

The best way to go about is to divide the games into two groups for obvious reasons.
 Check out tips below.

IT1 (16:00) FIORENTINA v ATALANTA -1 and GG Go here>>

SE1 (16:00) KALMAR v BROMMAPOJKRNA -1

DE1 (16:00) EINTRACHT F v HANNOVER -1

CH1 (17:00) LUGANO v BASEL-2 and GG, Go here>>

CH1 (17:00) ZURICH v XAMAX -1

ES2 (17:00) MALAGA v RAYO M-1

NL1 (17:45) FEYENOORD v VITESSE -1 and GG

SE1 (18:30) MALMO v SUNDSVALL -1 Go here>>

DK1 (19:00) BRONDBY v HORSENS -1

GR1 (20:30) OLYMPIAKOS v PAOK -1

Good Luck and get your 100% Bonus. Go here>>

photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our Tips on Chelsea v Liverpool EPL clash and 15 games played today where you can make good money.

Saturday, September 29, 2018- Several football matches are lined up today including the mouth watering EPL clash between leaders Liverpool...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno