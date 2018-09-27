Celebrations as UHURU’s Government announces new prices of unga amid harsh economic times-8% VAT on fuel was just a hoax

Thursday September 27, 2018 -The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta, through the Ministry of Agriculture, on Wednesday set new maize flour prices across the country.





Making the new announcement yesterday, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjur i set the maximum retail price at Ksh75 for a 2Kg packet.





He directed that the new limit should take effect immediately and warned rogue traders that they will be arrested and jailed if they price their unga above the set limit.





This comes even as Government has effected 8% tax on fuel and other petroleum products; a move that would have automatically increased unga prices.





But according to the CS, the current market conditions do not warrant the maize flour to retail at a price higher than the set limit.





Kiunjuri noted that favourable weather and Government efforts including subsidies had led to a bumper harvest and thus reduction in unga prices.



