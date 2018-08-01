Caught on Camera: This man tried to break into a parked car but regrets immediately - KARMA!! (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 11:22
Monday, September 10, 2018 - This guy was caught on camera attempting to break into a parked car but it didn’t go according to plan.
From the CCTV footage, the idiot tried to smash the car window using a giant boulder but it wasn’t an ordinary car window.
The rock bounced off the car and nearly crashed his head.
This is one of the classic cases of instant karma.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST