Caught on camera in a social function ! This WOMAN couldn’t tolerate the man’s strong mouth odour(VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Videos 07:25
Wednesday, September 19, 2018-This man was busy giving cock and bull stories to a woman but she couldn’t tolerate his strong mouth odour.
The woman tried to move away from the smelly man but he kept on coming closer.
If you know you are going to a social function, please observe personal hygiene.
It costs you nothing to brush your teeth.
Watch this video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST