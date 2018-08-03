Caught in action! This is how men dressed in suits snatch people’s phones in Matatus and overcrowded places (PHOTO).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News 05:55
Monday, August 3, 2018 – Pick pockets have come up with new ways of executing their evil missions.
They will dress in suits and then board overcrowded matatus where they pick-pocket passengers.
They also target overcrowded public places.
Check out this photo of a pickpocket dressed in suit who was caught on camera stealing a phone from a passenger.
Notice how he is holding his coat in a cunning way as the other hand dips into a man’s pocket to remove the phone.
The Kenyan DAILY POST