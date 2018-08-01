Cashier Job in Kenya

GMC Pot Limited-the Fun Place | A Profile

Welcome to the Fun Place – your one stop center for family entertainment in Kitengela. Come and experience fun at an entertainment center of its kind. Come interact with our different park features – slides and sand pits, swings and yes, bouncing castles and rides. A great family getaway for the young and the old… after all excitement does not get old! We welcome you to create memories and bond over great food and laughter. The Fun Place, is the place to be.

Take a detour from the hustle and bustle of the city, and indulge at the Kitengela Fun Place. Let your inner child step out, with sheer delight and excitement. Tantalize your taste buds with our African cuisine made fresh from the start. Take it down with your favorite drink in a relaxing ambience that is a mark of the Kitengela Fun Place.

So come over, there is something fun to offer for people of all ages. We can assure you of availability of diverse child friendly foods, and ample space for playing. As the kids do their thing, adults can relax and enjoy their free time without worrying. Explore and discover the newest fun space with exciting activities.

Job Vacancy: Cashier

The Cashier shall be responsible for controlling flow of cash in the restaurant.

Job Responsibilities

· Ensure all bills are handed in and settled by waitrons / customers.

· Check bills to see if the correct amount has been displayed to be presented to customers

· Inform customers about available modes of payments

· Record totaled amounts, including expenses in restaurant’s database

· Maintain record of monetary/payment activities

· Ensure security and confidentiality of information

· Ensure no cash is disbursed without authorization.

· Submit all daily collection to the manager.

· Conduct proper handover before leaving shift.

· Count cash in the cash register at the end of each shift and ensure that it tallies

· Calculate total payments received during a time period, and reconcile this with total sales

· Communicate in a positive, professional style

· Develop positive relationships with customers and co-workers

· Promote continuous customer centric culture and values thus maintaining high standards of customer service.

· Report any customer concerns to the management.

· Maintain cleanliness and neatness at the workstation.

· Take care of company equipment and tools

· Performing any other duties as assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

· At least CPA II from a recognized institution

· Proficiency in MS Office Suite and Accounting software

· KCSE grade C (Plain) or its equivalent; and

· Two (2) years of restaurant service experience in similar capacity

· 2 years’ experience in cash management

· Good book keeping skills.

· Must be willing to work on shifts, weekends and holidays

· Good organizational skills

· Excellent communication skills

· High level of honesty and integrity

· Certificate of good conduct

Applicants who meet the above are required to send their applications to gmcrecruitment@gmail.com with “CASHIER” being the subject of the email with detailed CV names & addresses of three referees.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.