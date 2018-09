Cashier Job in Kenya

Welcome to the Fun Place – your one stop center for family entertainment in Kitengela. Come and experience fun at an entertainment center of its kind. Come interact with our different park features – slides and sand pits, swings and yes, bouncing castles and rides. A great family getaway for the young and the old… after all excitement does not get old! We welcome you to create memories and bond over great food and laughter. The Fun Place, is the place to be.