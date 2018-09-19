Case closed! Owner of the car that OYAMO and goons used to kidnap SHARON surrenders to police-You won’t believe who it is

Wednesday September 19, 2018 -At last, the owner of the car that Michael Oyamo and his goons used in the kidnapping of Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno, and Nation Journalist, Barrack Oduor, has surrendered to the police.





Casper Obiero, who works as a clerk in Migori County and routinely serves errands for Obado, presented himself to the police after a vehicle he drives was linked to the kidnapping incident.





Obiero is said to be the owner of the car, a black Toyota Fielder that also operates as a taxi in Migori town.

The car was impounded on Sunday by detectives in Migori as it was being driven by a senior county official, who is thought to have hired it unknowingly.

However, a search at the Kenya Revenue Authority indicates that the car is registered under Obiero's wife, who was also grilled alongside her husband in Oyugis.

The Kenyan DAILY POST



