Can you believe this is actress AWINJA from Citizen TV’s Papa Shirandula! This is real beauty (PHOTOs)

Monday, September 10, 2018 - Talented actress Jacky Vike popularly known as Awinja from her role in Citizen TV show, Papa Shirandula, is one sexy lady.

If you have never seen her outside her character on TV, you may be confused.

She recently turned a year older and shared these gorgeous photos from her birthday shoot.

She captioned them

“Happy Birthday to ME!!!  Another year, another chance in life to experience and make things better with Family, friends and everyone around me. Thank you Lord, I’m grateful  8/9

Check out the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.
