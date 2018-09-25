Busted! See what this SPONSOR was telling young LADIES on WhatsApp in a mat, a man snooped thru the conversation.

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - A hawk-eyed passenger snooped through a conversation of this sponsor sweet talking young ladies on WhatsApp in a matatu.

The randy sponsor was telling one lady how she was sweet over the weekend and requesting the other for a sex date.

The guy ranted on twitter saying,

This is just BULLSHIT! Seated in a matatu & this old man(sponsor) is chatting with 2 different young ladies in WhatsApp..sharing with one how she was sweet over the weekend and telling the other he just needs an hour with her! It breaks me for sure but let me mind my biz”


