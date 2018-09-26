Breaking news: Makueni Senator MUTULA KILONZO JUNIOR chokes while eating heavy lunch in Nandi and collapses

Wednesday September 26, 2018 -News reaching us indicate that Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior has collapsed while on tour of Nandi County.





Mutula collapsed as he was having lunch at a Nandi hotel and was rushed to hospital after First aid was administered.





According to reports Mutula collapsed after a morning session at the Nandi County Assembly.





The Senator is reported to have gone for an early lunch before he chocked and collapsed.





Reports further indicate that Mutula was in the company of his colleagues Yusuf Haji, Susan Kihika, Enoch Kiio Wambua, Abshiro Halake, Lelegwe Ltumbesi, Mohamed Faki, Rose Nyamunga, Boniface Kabaka, Juma Boy, Kinyua Nderitu and Stewart Madzayo.





More to follow...



