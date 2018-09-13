Boychild problems! See how this guy was conned money after being promised a threesome SEX experience by Roysambu Slay Queens.

Thursday, September 13, 2018 - The streets are rough out here.





People are doing everything possible to put food on their table and pay rent.





This guy was conned like a fool after being promised threesome sex.





He was told to send a hook up fee of 700 bob so that he can be connected to the Roysambu slay queens who wanted threesome sex and that’s was the end of the conversation.





Hii Nairobi ni shamba la mawe.





Check out this conversation.