BOBI WINE sends message of gratitude to Kenyans for fighting for his release, plans to visit Kenya soon

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - Ugandan musician-turned firebrand politician, Robert Kyagulanyi better known as Bobi Wine, has sent a message of gratitude to Kenyans who stood with him when he was arrested and tortured by Ugandan police.





The youthful legislator, who recently returned to Uganda after spending two weeks in the US where he had gone to seek specialized treatment, also disclosed that he plans to meet his supporters in Kenya and sing songs of freedom together.





Speaking to journalists from his residence in Uganda, Bobi Wine said:





"I will quickly remind you about our Swahili speaking brothers across Africa who stood with us. In a special way, I would like to appreciate the Kenyan brothers and sisters,"





“Specifically, let me assure our dear brothers and sisters in Kenya, as well as other fraternal African countries that I have read your countless messages of solidarity. Very soon, I will announce plans for us to meet, interact and sing songs of freedom, ”





“The Kenyan legislators who stood with us, the Kenyan artistes and the Kenyan writers. That was a reminder that you have always stood with us all throughout history but am glad that you are still standing with us even at this defining point in our history as Ugandans,” added the Kyadondo East MP.





Kenyans took to the streets for a peaceful demonstration to demand for the release of the youthful MP while others used social media under the hashtag #FreeBobiWine.



