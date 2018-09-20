Bobi Wine causes excitement at JKIA before boarding a connecting flight to Uganda (PHOTOs)

Thursday, September 20, 2018 - Ugandan musician turned firebrand politician, Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine, on Thursday morning caused excitement at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) where he landed for a connecting flight to Uganda.





Bobi Wine is returning to Uganda after flying out to the United States for treatment for injuries he sustained while he was in detention where he was tortured by Ugandan police for his stand against dictator President Museveni.





Several people including staff at JKIA wanted to take a photo with the youthful politician whose return to Uganda is being watched by the world after Museveni banned his followers from receiving him at the Entebbe Airport.





Ugandan police insist only his immediate family would be allowed to receive the youthful legislator





