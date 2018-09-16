Board Embassava Matatus at your own risk, See what happened in this matatu KBT 160L, on Saturday night.

, , 17:00


Sunday, September 16, 2018 - The crew of Embassava matatus are collaborating with thieves to unleash terror on passengers.

On Saturday at around 8PM, passengers were beaten and robbed in this Embassava Matatu, KBT 160L.

The driver was working in cahoots with the thugs.

According to residents of Embakasi, this is a common thing in Embassava matatus.

Share this post widely to save lives.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

