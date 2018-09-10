BETTY KYALLO’s sister MERCY looking so fine, JOHO opened her a business, See hips (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Media News, News, Photos 06:17
Monday, September 10, 2018 - Controversial media girl Betty Kyallo has a younger sister called Mercy, who has too much sauce.
Mercy benefited from Betty Kyallo’s affair with Joho after he funded her to start a high end fashion store where she deals with leather bags.
Just like Betty Kyallo, mercy is blessed with a gorgeous figure.
