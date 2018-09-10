BETTY KYALLO shows too much chest and mafisi can’t imagine what JOHO used to sample (PHOTOs).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Media News, News, Photos 06:08
CONTACT DAILY POST: Email us with any questions, advertisement inquiries, tips, stories you want covered, photos you want posted or any other topic of interest to
bloggeradmin@kenyan-post.com
Monday, September 10, 2018 - We hope you made good money over the weekend from our tips because we got most of our predictions spot on....
2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno