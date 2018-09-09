BETTTY KYALLO breaks silence after claims that JOHO dumped her like a stray dog

, , , 04:42

Sunday, September 9, 2018-Former KTN anchor, Betty Kyallo, was trending online on Friday after The Nairobian newspaper wrote a story claiming that she was dumped by  Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho like a stray dog.

According to the story published in the weekly tabloid, Joho humiliated Betty in broad-daylight after he sent his security to repossess a Porsche he had given her when she was driving along Mombasa Road.

She parked  the expensive machine near Nyayo Stadium, picked her stuff and then handed over the keys to Joho’s security.

The beautiful and curvy media girl threw jabs at  The Nairobian Newpaper  and those who keep on investigating her life through her twitter page.

Betty claims that she will remain unbowed despite the negative stories.

This is what she tweeted.


The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Kenya vs Ghana AFCON clash and 10 matches played on Saturday where you can make good money.

Friday, September 07, 2018 - Kenya National Football side Harambee Stars entertain the fancied Black Stars of Ghana in an African Cup of N...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno