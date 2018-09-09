BETTTY KYALLO breaks silence after claims that JOHO dumped her like a stray dog

Sunday, September 9, 2018

-Former KTN anchor, Betty Kyallo, was trending online on Friday after The Nairobian newspaper wrote a story claiming that she was dumped by Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho like a stray dog.





According to the story published in the weekly tabloid, Joho humiliated Betty in broad-daylight after he sent his security to repossess a Porsche he had given her when she was driving along Mombasa Road.





She parked the expensive machine near Nyayo Stadium, picked her stuff and then handed over the keys to Joho’s security.





The beautiful and curvy media girl threw jabs at The Nairobian Newpaper and those who keep on investigating her life through her twitter page.





Betty claims that she will remain unbowed despite the negative stories.





This is what she tweeted.







