Believe me, UHURU has told me he will stop the imposition of VAT on fuel - RAILA ODINGA tells Kenyans and assure them all will be well

Monday September 3, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) party leader, Raila Odinga, has exuded confidence that President Uhuru Kenyatta will stop the imposition of VAT on fuel.





On September 1st, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) imposed a 16 percent VAT on petroleum products forcing the prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene to rise by more than Sh 10 per litre.





But speaking in Kisumu on Sunday, Raila who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader said Uhuru will sign into law the amendments to the 16 per cent VAT on petroleum products thereby reducing the price of fuel.





Mr Odinga also advised the Government to go slow on borrowing saying that is the long-term solution to avoid overtaxing Kenya .





He also blamed the huge debts on corruption saying the country has lost almost Sh 700 billion to corrupt individuals.





“It is these debts that are now pushing the Government into a tight spot to impose such taxes on innocent Kenyans to repay them,” Raila said.



