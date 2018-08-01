BEATRICE ELACHI used taxpayers’ money to undergo plastic surgery in US to make herself beautiful - Angry MCAs reveal why they impeached her

Friday September 7, 2018 - Irked Members of the Nairobi County Assembly on Thursday revealed more details of what had pushed them to impeaching their Speaker, Beatrice Elachi.





According to MCAs, Elachi used public money like her own on medication and leisure.





They claimed that Elachi had on a single occasion travelled to the US for a knee and plastic surgery using public resources.





Elachi spent at least Kshs1.5 Million believed to be public funds on the two procedures according to documents from CIC Insurance indicating her claim.





Besides, the MCAs accused Elachi of using her office to influence tender awarding and altering costs of the acquisition of the Speaker's residence whose cost had been capped at Shs100 Million.





“The speaker unilaterally, inappropriately and illegally usurped the functions of the public service board, thereby purporting to take certain actions which can only emanate from the board," stated Waithaka MCA, Antony Kiragu , who moved the motion to impeach Elachi.



