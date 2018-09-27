Battle of the titans as former Governor EVANS KIDERO declares war with UHURU’s Government-See what he has done

Thursday September 27, 2018 -Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has opened another battlefront with the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta in the ongoing corruption case against him.





This is after he moved to court seeking to quash a search warrant obtained by the anti-graft agency a week ago.





In a petition certified urgent by the High Court, Kidero argues that the order is vague and open-ended and that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has used it to seize his documents and properties as they "fish for incriminating evidence" against him and his family members.





Besides, Kidero wants the court to order EACC to return his properties and documents, which were seized from his home in Muthaiga on September 20, a day after obtaining the warrant from a court in Milimani.





It now remains to be seen how things will turn out for the former Governor as he battles with the Government over corruption.



