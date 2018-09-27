Battle of the titans as former Governor EVANS KIDERO declares war with UHURU’s Government-See what he has done

05:44

photo 4_zpswcp9fzvj.jpg

Thursday September 27, 2018-Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has opened another battlefront with the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta in the ongoing corruption case against him.

This is after he moved to court seeking to quash a search warrant obtained by the anti-graft agency a week ago.

In a petition certified urgent by the High Court, Kidero argues that the order is vague and open-ended and that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has used it to seize his documents and properties as they "fish for incriminating evidence" against him and his family members.

Besides, Kidero wants the court to order EACC to return his properties and documents, which were seized from his home in Muthaiga on September 20, a day after obtaining the warrant from a court in Milimani.

It now remains to be seen how things will turn out for the former Governor as he battles with the Government over corruption.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Man United v Derby EFL Cup clash and 10 matches played today where you can make good money.

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 -  The student will go toe-to-toe with the master in the dugout tonight as Frank Lampard takes his Derby Count...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno