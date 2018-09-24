Banking Jobs in Kenya - Co-operative Bank

Employee Relations Advisor

We are seeking to strengthen our HR support to the business by recruiting a highly motivated individual for the position of Employee Relations Advisor. This is a stretching role and requires a self-directed professional with ambition to grow, develop their career and most importantly passionate about people.

Reporting to the Head, Employee Relations & Staff Welfare, this position handles employee engagement, organization climate, disciplinary matters, employee wellness and implementing staff recognition programs. This is a critical role and provides an exciting opportunity to be part of developing and executing People Agenda interventions that support delivery of business objectives.

Responsibilities

· Facilitate through liaison with line managers, increased awareness and consistency of implementation of employee policies and procedures in the Bank.

· Review and provide input into the resolution and remediation actions of disciplinary matters in consultation with the team leader and the Director HRD.

· Involvement in Industrial Relations with regard to investigations and resolution of all queries raised by the Union or Line Managers on staff matters.

· Implementation of employee engagement initiatives in consultation with the HR Business Partners and the business.

· Implementation of the Employee Wellness program for corporate wellness for increased employee productivity in the Bank.

· Act as an advisor to the various stakeholders on employment legislation, union matters and all matters pertaining to employee relations.

· Under the guidance of the Head- Employee Relations and Staff Welfare, maintain relationships with internal/external stakeholders/customers, Kenya Bankers Association, FKE, Union and Functional Heads.

· Support the Head of the department for any litigation matters by liaising with the internal Legal department for technical legal advice, collating appropriate case documentation and evidence among other related duties

· Formulate input to the Employee Relations and Employee Wellness strategy.

Requirements

· At least a university degree in HR, Law or equivalent from a recognized university with 2-3 years of demonstrable HR experience in a busy environment.

· Ability to contribute to team success by having a positive attitude to work and working with integrity.

· Working under pressure and with little supervision and hence the need to be self-driven and motivated.

· High level of tact and diplomacy and the ability to use appropriate styles and methods of communication to ensure a professional yet personal customer service; excellent spoken and written English.

· Sound understanding of HR policies and procedures and a good understanding and knowledge of Labour and Employment legislation.

· Ability to handle sensitive and confidential information in a discreet and professional manner.

· Ability to build effective working relationships with others – at all levels of the organization.

· Proven ability to remain calm, focused and organized and to deliver results on time when under pressure and with rapidly changing circumstances.

· Leads from the front, Delivers and owns results, Values and respects others, Drives innovation, Fosters Communication & Inspires trust and integrity Customer Centric.

How to Apply

If you are confident that you fit the role and person profile and you are keen to add value to your career then please forward your application enclosing detailed Curriculum Vitae to jobs@co-opbank.co.ke indicating the job reference number ERA/HRD/2018 by 24th September, 2018 .





Operations Officer, Remittances

We believe each customer interaction is an opportunity to delight, engage and inspire. By listening well to our customer needs then promptly meeting these needs, we can make quick wins with our customers. In the long run, consistent service experience would raise customer loyalty and build an enviable service brand for the Bank. Building this environment starts with YOU!

You are a natural facilitator who is driven, organized and detail oriented. You excel in program/ project management and can communicate with ease at all levels. You are adept at facilitating actions and resolving conflicts by managing through relationships with a positive influence. You thrive in an ambiguous environment and display grace even under fire. If this sounds like you then consider this exciting opportunity.

Reporting to the Manager Remittances, within Diaspora Banking, the Operations Officer will be charged with the responsibility of providing support to the various agents in issues regarding remittances in a timely and efficient manner. He/she will act as a liaison for all the stakeholders in order to provide seamless service to the customers.

Responsibilities

· Be the point of contact between the partners and the bank and offer customer support to existing and newly on boarded money remittance partners such as Money Gram and Western Union Support.

· Train branch staff and partners on the system requirements for provision of remittance services to the customers.

· Facilitate user set-ups in the various outlets through liaising with the ICT support person to ensure that outlets are up and running in the shortest period possible and within the given SLAs.

· Negotiate rates with the treasury department on behalf of the branches for the settlement amounts due to them.

· Portray and maintain a polite, pleasant and friendly attitude with customers and seek timely and proper solutions to customers’ problems.

· Provide timely and organized responses to internal Customer questions and disputes.

· Develop and maintain excellent relationships with Business functions as well as Marketing and PR function.

· Develop and continuously review business operational policies and procedures ensuring their compliance with both internal and external regulatory requirements.

Requirements

· A Bachelor’s degree in a business related field from a recognized university.

· 5 years banking experience with at least a minimum of 3 year in a role handling operations and back office procedures in remittance services. Excellent knowledge of Remittance and treasury services.

· Knowledge of industry, advisory, regulatory and professional bodies coupled with a good understanding of legislation related to financial services and channel delivery.

· Ability to work well in a team, as well as manage multiple priorities in quick time frames.

· Proficient in MS Office with excellent report writing & Presentation skills.

· Excellent communication & interpersonal skills coupled with the ability to deal professionally, confidently and effectively with staff at all levels, internally and externally.

How to Apply

If you are confident that you fit the role and person profile and you are keen to add value to your career then please forward your application enclosing detailed Curriculum Vitae to jobs@co-opbank.co.ke indicating the job reference number OOR/RBB/2018 by 19th September, 2018.