BABU OWINO exposes a LADY who is luring him to SEX, She is a clerk at Speaker KENNETH LUSAKA’s office, See the texts

, , , 10:13


Monday, August 3, 2018 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has humiliated a lady who has been begging him for money and luring him to sex.

The lady who claims that she works at the Office of Senate Speaker, Kenneth Lusaka, has been requesting for favours from the youthful and handsome MP.

Babu leaked a conversation where the lady is telling him to send her credit so that she can show him photos of her private parts on WhatsApp.

Babu responded to her text message where she wanted to show him nudes saying, “Hiyo onyesha babako.”

The controversial Embakasi East MP further leaked a conversation where the lady was asking him for favours and luring him to sex saying on his official social media platforms and said,

Huyu mama lazima akome kuni harass sexually”

This is…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Today’s free tips on six football matches where you can make over sh 4,000 from just a sh200 stake.

Monday, August 06, 2018 -  We hope you made good money over the weekend from our tips because we got most of our predictions spot on. ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno