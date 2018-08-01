BABU OWINO begs UHURU to save Kenyans from high fuel - Even poor Kenyans in Jubilee who elected you cannot afford new levy on fuel

Monday September 3, 2018 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to assent to the amendment of the Finance Bill 2018 and save Kenyans from difficult times as a result of the new fuel levy.





In an open letter to the Head of State on Monday, Owino urged President Kenyatta to find innovative ways of reducing public expenditure and wastage instead of imposing high taxes on the common citizen.





“I note that during your visit to the US, it was made public that your government is borrowing the sum equivalent of Ksh.450 billion for the construction of a six lane highway from Mombasa to Nairobi.”





“I further note that in your visit to China, your Government has taken on a further Ksh.380 billion in debt for the construction of Phase 2A of the Standard Gauge Railway from Naivasha to Kisumu.”





“This totals close to a trillion shillings in new debt in the span of ten days,” said Owino in his letter to the President.





“Parliament is the supreme law making organ of the land as per the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and as such any attempt by the Executive to levy a tax not approved by the August House is both illegal and unconstitutional.”





“I therefore take this opportunity to request you to assent to the Finance (Amendment) Bill 2018 and save our people from the difficult times such a tax promises,” he said.



