Audio recording of heated verbal exchange between JOMO KENYATTA and RAILA’s father, JARAMOGI ODINGA in public (Listen)

- This interesting audio was recorded on October 25

1969 when President Uhuru Kenyatta engaged in an exchange of words with Raila’s father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, during a function at New Nyanza General Hospital.





Jomo Kenyatta lectured Jaramogi telling him to teach Luos how to work instead of being cry babies.





He accused Mzee Odinga of being a selfish leader who was misusing Luos and only interested in his stomach.





Jaramogi, who was the opposition leader back then, lost his cool and confronted Mzee Kenyatta and they started a verbal exchange in front of the crowd.





Listen to this interesting audio from the archives.



