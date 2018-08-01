Audio recording of heated verbal exchange between JOMO KENYATTA and RAILA’s father, JARAMOGI ODINGA in public (Listen)

Tuesday, September 4, 2018 - This interesting audio was recorded on October 25th 1969 when President Uhuru Kenyatta engaged in an exchange of words with Raila’s father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, during a function at New Nyanza General Hospital.

Jomo Kenyatta lectured Jaramogi telling him to teach Luos how to work instead of being cry babies.

He accused Mzee Odinga of being a selfish leader who was misusing Luos and only interested in his stomach.

Jaramogi, who was the opposition leader back then, lost his cool and confronted Mzee Kenyatta and they started a verbal exchange in front of the crowd.

Listen to this interesting audio from the archives.

