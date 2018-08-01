Audio recording of heated verbal exchange between JOMO KENYATTA and RAILA’s father, JARAMOGI ODINGA in public (Listen)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Politics, Videos 05:07
- This interesting audio was recorded on October 25th 1969 when President Uhuru Kenyatta engaged in an exchange of words with Raila’s father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, during a function at New Nyanza General Hospital.
Jomo Kenyatta lectured Jaramogi telling him to teach Luos how to work instead of being cry babies.
He accused Mzee Odinga of being a selfish leader who was misusing Luos and only interested in his stomach.
Jaramogi, who was the opposition leader back then, lost his cool and confronted Mzee Kenyatta and they started a verbal exchange in front of the crowd.
Listen to this interesting audio from the archives.
The Kenyan DAILY POST