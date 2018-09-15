As you complain of harsh economic times, the hustler has just imported a new chopper (See PHOTOs).

Monday, September 24, 2018 - Kenyans have been complaining of harsh economic and over-taxation but there are people out here who are living large.
This chopper was spotted being loaded in a truck from a cargo warehouse at JKIA.

It was being transported for assembling.

There are whispers that it belongs to the hustler.

See these photos in the next page and weep for your broke pockets.

photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

